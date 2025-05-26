Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 May 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 06:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.76 280.
72
GBP 385.29 380.73
EUR 323.77 319.95
JPY 1.9912 1.9679
SAR 75.66 74.77
AED 77.26 76.86
