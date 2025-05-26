Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 May 2025

The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 280.

72

GBP 385.29 380.73

EUR 323.77 319.95

JPY 1.9912 1.9679

SAR 75.66 74.77

AED 77.26 76.86

