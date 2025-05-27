Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 May 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 May 2025

The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.86 280.

82

GBP 385.26 380.72

EUR 323.51 319.70

JPY 1.9937 1.9702

SAR 75.68 74.79

AED 77.29 76.89

APP/as/

