Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 May 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.86 280.
82
GBP 385.26 380.72
EUR 323.51 319.70
JPY 1.9937 1.9702
SAR 75.68 74.79
AED 77.29 76.89
