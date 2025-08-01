Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 August 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.67 281.62

GBP 375.

86 371.44

EUR 325.11 321.29

JPY 1.8906 1.8684

AED 75.89 75.00

SAR 77.52 76.59

APP/mzr/

=