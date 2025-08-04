Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 August 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.52 281.47
GBP 378.
00 373.54
EUR 329.51 325.65
JPY 1.9269 1.9044
AED 75.85 74.96
SAR 77.48 76.55
APP/mzr/
=
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues6 hours ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs. 52.588b approved8 hours ago
-
SECP issues draft amendments to Research Analyst Regulations, 20158 hours ago
-
Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Appointed as New WAPDA Chairman9 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh to boost trade, energy cooperation, industrial linkage12 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement to open new avenues of growth for both nations: KATI12 hours ago
-
Modern vocational training cornerstone of future prosperity: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Iran striving for ambitious bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 202812 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs500 to Rs 359,500 per tola12 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against US Dollar10 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,017 points10 hours ago