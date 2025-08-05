Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.88 279.72
GBP 379.
63 371.43
EUR 330.39 323.27
JPY 1.9423 1.9005
AED 76.20 74.55
SAR 77.85 76.68
