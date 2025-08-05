Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.88 279.72

GBP 379.

63 371.43

EUR 330.39 323.27

JPY 1.9423 1.9005

AED 76.20 74.55

SAR 77.85 76.68

