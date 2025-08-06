Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 August 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.36 281.32
GBP 378.
56 374.09
EUR 329.35 325.50
JPY 1.9298 1.9093
AED 75.79 74.90
SAR 77.44 76.51
