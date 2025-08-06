Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.36 281.32

GBP 378.

56 374.09

EUR 329.35 325.50

JPY 1.9298 1.9093

AED 75.79 74.90

SAR 77.44 76.51

