Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.47 281.42

GBP 380.

17 375.69

EUR 331.97 328.08

JPY 1.9292 1.9066

AED 75.81 74.92

SAR 77.47 76.54

