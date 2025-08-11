Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 August 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.26 281.22

GBP 382.

69 378.16

EUR 331.88 327.91

JPY 1.9276 1.9049

AED 75.75 74.86

SAR 77.40 76.48

