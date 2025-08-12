Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 August 2025
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.26 281.22
GBP 381.
82 377.30
EUR 330.32 326.45
JPY 1.9154 1.8928
AED 75.75 74.86
SAR 77.41 76.49
