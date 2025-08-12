Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 August 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:56 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.26 281.22

GBP 381.

82 377.30

EUR 330.32 326.45

JPY 1.9154 1.8928

AED 75.75 74.86

SAR 77.41 76.49

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afg ..

Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afghan refugees

4 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

2 hours ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

2 hours ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

2 hours ago
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

2 hours ago
 CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized commun ..

CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized communities in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

2 hours ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s victory with ex ..

Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s victory with exceptional joy: Abdul Aleem Kha ..

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business