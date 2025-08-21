Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 August 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.22 279.08

GBP 383.

75 375.45

EUR 332.15 324.98

JPY 1.9354 1.8936

AED 76.01 74.37

SAR 77.67 76.98

