Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 August 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
90 281.95
USD 283.63 284.20
EURO 329.60 331.00
GBP 380.80 382.35
JPY 1.90 1.97
AED77.20 77.40
SAR75.50 75.65
