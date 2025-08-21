Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 August 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

90 281.95

USD 283.63 284.20

EURO 329.60 331.00

GBP 380.80 382.35

JPY 1.90 1.97

AED77.20 77.40

SAR75.50 75.65

