Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.12 278.98

GBP 382.

12 373.86

EUR 330.45 323.31

JPY 1.9176 1.8762

AED 75.98 74.34

SAR 77.64 76.47

