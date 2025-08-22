Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 August 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.12 278.98
GBP 382.
12 373.86
EUR 330.45 323.31
JPY 1.9176 1.8762
AED 75.98 74.34
SAR 77.64 76.47
