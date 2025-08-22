Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.12 278.98

GBP 382.

12 373.86

EUR 330.45 323.31

JPY 1.9176 1.8762

AED 75.98 74.34

SAR 77.64 76.47

