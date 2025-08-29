Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 August 2025

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 August 2025

The following are the selling/buying Rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The following are the selling/buying Rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.61 280.57

GBP 382.

78 378.27

EUR 330.74 326.83

JPY 1.9299 1.9071

AED 75.59 74.70

SAR 77.22 76.31

