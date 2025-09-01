Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 September 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 07:56 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 280.52
GBP 383.
47 378.95
EUR 332.00 328.10
JPY 1.9302 1.9076
AED 75.58 74.69
SAR 77.21 76.30
