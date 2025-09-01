Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 September 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56 280.52

GBP 383.

47 378.95

EUR 332.00 328.10

JPY 1.9302 1.9076

AED 75.58 74.69

SAR 77.21 76.30

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

4 seconds ago
 Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1 ..

Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad

6 seconds ago
 Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financi ..

Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financial Cooperation

8 seconds ago
 IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-w ..

IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-warrants

11 seconds ago
 BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 benefi ..

BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarman ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025

17 minutes ago
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

17 minutes ago
 National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading l ..

National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading lovers through modern digitizat ..

17 minutes ago
 realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business