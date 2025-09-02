Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56 280.52

GBP 383.

55 379.02

EUR 331.63 327.73

JPY 1.9197 1.8971

AED 75.58 74.69

SAR 77.21 76.30

