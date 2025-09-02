Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 September 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 07:17 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 280.52
GBP 383.
55 379.02
EUR 331.63 327.73
JPY 1.9197 1.8971
AED 75.58 74.69
SAR 77.21 76.30
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians
Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025
PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties
T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..
Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest to empower youth with clima ..
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
Protecting human lives top priority: ACS
TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arrested over murder, abduction t ..
More Stories From Business
-
Awareness sessions imperative for smooth transition to cashless economy38 minutes ago
-
Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln2 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar2 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,004 more points3 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain constant at Rs.370,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
PQ Activity5 hours ago
-
Korea's consumer prices rise 1.7% in August49 seconds ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 September 202550 seconds ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 September 202552 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 202510 hours ago