Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 September 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.70 281.

75

USD 282.60 283.40

EURO 329.70 331.50

GBP 381.50 383.50

JPY 1.89 1.97

AED 76.95 77.15

SAR 75.25 75.45

