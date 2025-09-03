Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 280.47

GBP 378.

90 374.44

EUR 329.58 325.70

JPY 1.9042 1.8818

AED 75.56 74.68

SAR 77.20 76.28

