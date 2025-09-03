Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 September 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 06:13 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 280.47

GBP 378.

90 374.44

EUR 329.58 325.70

JPY 1.9042 1.8818

AED 75.56 74.68

SAR 77.20 76.28

