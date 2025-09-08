Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here of Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here of Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.42

GBP 382.

67 378.16

EUR 331.95 328.05

JPY 1.9130 1.8906

AED 75.55 74.66

SAR 77.19 76.27

APP/