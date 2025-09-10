Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 September 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 07:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.41 280.37

GBP 383.

58 379.07

EUR 331.89 328.00

JPY 1.9221 1.8996

AED 75.53 74.63

SAR 77.18 76.26

