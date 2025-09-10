Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 September 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 280.37
GBP 383.
58 379.07
EUR 331.89 328.00
JPY 1.9221 1.8996
AED 75.53 74.63
SAR 77.18 76.26
