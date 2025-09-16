Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 September 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.31 280.27

GBP 385.

76 381.21

EUR 333.69 329.77

JPY 1.9262 1.9037

AED 75.53 74.64

SAR 77.14 76.23

APP/mzr/