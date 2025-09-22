Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.26 280.22

GBP 381.

28 376.80

EUR 332.28 328.38

JPY 1.9096 1.8871

AED 75.53 74.64

SAR 77.13 76.73

