Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 September 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 08:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.26 280.22
GBP 381.
28 376.80
EUR 332.28 328.38
JPY 1.9096 1.8871
AED 75.53 74.64
SAR 77.13 76.73
APP/as
