Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 September 2025
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.80281.30
EURO EUR332.54331.95
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9055 1.9022
BRITISH POUND GBP380.69 380.01
SWISS FRANCCHF355.70 355.06
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.55 203.19
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.48 186.15
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.17 30.12
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.49 28.44
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.55 44.48
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.04 164.
75
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.45 219.06
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.17
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2020 0.2016
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.58 39.51
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.13 67.01
THAI BAHT*THB 8.82 8.81
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.74 76.60
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.13 75.00
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.51 77.37
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.00923.35
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.3956
GBP 380.3343
EUR 331.6529
JPY 1.904
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-09-2025
