Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 September 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.80281.30

EURO EUR332.54331.95

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9055 1.9022

BRITISH POUND GBP380.69 380.01

SWISS FRANCCHF355.70 355.06

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.55 203.19

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.48 186.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.17 30.12

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.49 28.44

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.55 44.48

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.04 164.

75

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.45 219.06

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.24 36.17

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2020 0.2016

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.58 39.51

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.13 67.01

THAI BAHT*THB 8.82 8.81

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.74 76.60

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.13 75.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.51 77.37

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.00923.35

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.3956

GBP 380.3343

EUR 331.6529

JPY 1.904

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-09-2025

