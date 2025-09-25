Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 September 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.21 280.17
GBP 381.
26 376.78
EUR 332.78 328.87
JPY 1.9051 1.8826
AED 75.51 74.62
SAR 77.11 76.20
APP/as
