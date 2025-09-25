Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.21 280.17

GBP 381.

26 376.78

EUR 332.78 328.87

JPY 1.9051 1.8826

AED 75.51 74.62

SAR 77.11 76.20

APP/as

