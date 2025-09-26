Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.21 280.17

GBP 378.

19 373.74

EUR 330.79 326.83

JPY 1.8919 1.8696

AED 75.51 74.62

SAR 77.12 76.20

