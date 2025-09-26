Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 September 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.21 280.17
GBP 378.
19 373.74
EUR 330.79 326.83
JPY 1.8919 1.8696
AED 75.51 74.62
SAR 77.12 76.20
