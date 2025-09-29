Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 September 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 08:25 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.16 280.13
GBP 380.
28 375.80
EUR 331.97 328.06
JPY 1.9008 1.8786
AED 75.50 74.61
SAR 77.11 76.19
