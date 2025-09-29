Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.16 280.13

GBP 380.

28 375.80

EUR 331.97 328.06

JPY 1.9008 1.8786

AED 75.50 74.61

SAR 77.11 76.19

