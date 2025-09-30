Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 September 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 07:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.16 280.13
GBP 380.
42 375.94
EUR 331.98 328.07
JPY 1.9057 1.8831
AED 75.50 74.62
SAR 77.11 76.19
APP/MSQ
