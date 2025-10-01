Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 October 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 06:51 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.11 280.08
GBP 380.
67 376.20
EUR 332.45 328.56
JPY 1.9143 1.8917
AED 75.49 74.61
SAR 77.10 76.17
APP/as
