Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 October 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.11 280.08

GBP 380.

67 376.20

EUR 332.45 328.56

JPY 1.9143 1.8917

AED 75.49 74.61

SAR 77.10 76.17

APP/as