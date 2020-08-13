Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2020

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 13 August 2020, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 13th August 2020. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 120.00 PKR 124.00 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 427.00 PKR 429.00 PKR British Pound (GBP) 218.00 PKR 224.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 125.00 PKR 129.00 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 24.20 PKR 24.35 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 25.55 PKR 25.85 PKR Euro (EUR) 196.00 PKR 199.00 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 22.20 PKR 22.45 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.18 PKR 2.25 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.59 PKR 1.62 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 521.00 PKR 523.50 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 39.20 PKR 39.55 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 102.70 PKR 103.40 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 17.98 PKR 18.23 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 428.00 PKR 430.00 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 45.00 PKR 45.35 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 45.50 PKR 46.00 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 120.00 PKR 123.00 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 18.60 PKR 18.85 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 179.00 PKR 179.90 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 5.30 PKR 5.40 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 168.10 PKR 168.70 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 45.50 PKR 46.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

