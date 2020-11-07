Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2020

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 7 November 2020, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 7th November 2020. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 112.00 PKR 114.50 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 403.80 PKR 405.80 PKR British Pound (GBP) 207.00 PKR 211.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 119.50 PKR 121.50 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 23.85 PKR 24.00 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 24.05 PKR 24.35 PKR Euro (EUR) 186.50 PKR 189.00 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 17.50 PKR 17.75 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.15 PKR 2.22 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.55 PKR 1.58 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 496.00 PKR 498.50 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 37.85 PKR 38.20 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 97.70 PKR 98.40 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 16.90 PKR 17.15 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 407.50 PKR 409.50 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 42.90 PKR 43.25 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 42.50 PKR 43.10 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 114.50 PKR 117.50 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 17.60 PKR 17.85 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 168.50 PKR 169.40 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 5.00 PKR 5.10 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 159.40 PKR 160.10 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 43.50 PKR 44.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

