Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2020

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 18 December 2020, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 18th December 2020. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 118.50 PKR 120.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 405.30 PKR 407.30 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 215.00 PKR 218.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 124.00 PKR 126.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 24.50 PKR 24.65 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 25.25 PKR 25.55 PKR
Euro (EUR) 194.00 PKR 196.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 17.60 PKR 17.85 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 2.15 PKR 2.22 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.55 PKR 1.58 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 498.50 PKR 501.00 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 38.95 PKR 39.30 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 104.30 PKR 105.00 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 17.55 PKR 17.80 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 411.00 PKR 413.00 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 42.60 PKR 42.95 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 42.20 PKR 42.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 118.00 PKR 119.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 18.10 PKR 18.35 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 181.45 PKR 182.35 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 5.25 PKR 5.35 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 160.00 PKR 160.70 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 43.30 PKR 43.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

