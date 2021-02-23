Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2021

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 23 February 2021, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 23rd February 2021. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 124.50 PKR 126.00 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 404.80 PKR 406.80 PKR British Pound (GBP) 221.50 PKR 224.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 124.50 PKR 126.50 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 24.95 PKR 25.10 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 24.70 PKR 25.00 PKR Euro (EUR) 191.50 PKR 193.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 17.60 PKR 17.85 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.17 PKR 2.24 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.55 PKR 1.58 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 503.00 PKR 505.50 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 39.00 PKR 39.35 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 106.05 PKR 106.75 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 17.95 PKR 18.20 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 410.50 PKR 412.50 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 42.55 PKR 42.90 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 42.15 PKR 42.75 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 118.00 PKR 120.00 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 18.20 PKR 18.45 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 177.90 PKR 178.80 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 5.30 PKR 5.40 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 158.90 PKR 159.60 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 43.20 PKR 43.70 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

