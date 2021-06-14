Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2021

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 14 June 2021, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 14th June 2021. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 119.00 PKR 121.00 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR British Pound (GBP) 219.00 PKR 222.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 127.50 PKR 129.50 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR Euro (EUR) 188.50 PKR 190.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 16.65 PKR 16.90 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 36.50 PKR 36.85 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 41.30 PKR 41.80 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 116.00 PKR 118.00 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 155.50 PKR 156.50 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 42.30 PKR 42.80 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

