Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 20 August 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 20th August 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 149.00 PKR 150.25 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 571.94 PKR 576.44 PKR British Pound (GBP) 258.00 PKR 263.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 166.14 PKR 167.49 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 31.69 PKR 31.94 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 29.24 PKR 29.59 PKR Euro (EUR) 217.50 PKR 222.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 27.41 PKR 27.76 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.70 PKR 2.78 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.58 PKR 1.64 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 700.52 PKR 705.52 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48.06 PKR 48.51 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 134.76 PKR 135.96 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 22.14 PKR 22.44 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 558.58 PKR 563.08 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 59.08 PKR 59.58 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 56.90 PKR 57.80 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 155.35 PKR 156.65 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 20.52 PKR 20.82 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 225.26 PKR 227.01 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 6.65 PKR 6.75 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 215.50 PKR 218.50 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 58.30 PKR 59.20 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

