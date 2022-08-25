UrduPoint.com

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 25 August 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 25th August 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 150.70 PKR 151.95 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 577.52 PKR 582.02 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 263.00 PKR 267.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 167.70 PKR 169.05 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 31.76 PKR 32.01 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 29.11 PKR 29.46 PKR
Euro (EUR) 221.00 PKR 225.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 27.67 PKR 28.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 2.72 PKR 2.80 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.70 PKR 1.75 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 705.75 PKR 710.75 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48.38 PKR 48.83 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 135.16 PKR 136.36 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 22.35 PKR 22.65 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 564.03 PKR 568.53 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 59.66 PKR 60.16 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 59.00 PKR 59.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 155.99 PKR 157.29 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 20.46 PKR 20.76 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 225.39 PKR 227.14 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 6.65 PKR 6.75 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 223.00 PKR 226.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 60.00 PKR 61.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

