Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2022

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 2nd September 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 150.17 PKR 151.42 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 581.75 PKR 586.25 PKR British Pound (GBP) 258.00 PKR 261.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 167.13 PKR 168.48 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 31.75 PKR 32.00 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 29.61 PKR 29.96 PKR Euro (EUR) 215.00 PKR 218.00 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 27.87 PKR 28.22 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.75 PKR 2.83 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.60 PKR 1.65 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 709.40 PKR 714.40 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48.88 PKR 49.33 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 134.22 PKR 135.42 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 22.09 PKR 22.39 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 568.11 PKR 572.61 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 60.09 PKR 60.59 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 58.50 PKR 59.10 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 156.76 PKR 158.06 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 20.58 PKR 20.88 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 224.43 PKR 226.18 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 6.09 PKR 6.19 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 216.00 PKR 219.00 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 61.50 PKR 62.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

