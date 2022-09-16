UrduPoint.com

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 2022

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 September 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th September 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 158.62 PKR 159.87 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 625.14 PKR 629.64 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 277.00 PKR 279.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 178.70 PKR 180.05 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 33.76 PKR 34.01 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 31.58 PKR 31.93 PKR
Euro (EUR) 238.00 PKR 240.30 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 29.48 PKR 29.83 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 2.96 PKR 3.04 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.65 PKR 1.70 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 761.33 PKR 766.33 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 51.92 PKR 52.37 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 141.35 PKR 142.55 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 23.29 PKR 23.59 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 610.61 PKR 615.11 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 64.58 PKR 65.08 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 63.10 PKR 63.70 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 167.26 PKR 168.56 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 21.99 PKR 22.29 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 244.54 PKR 246.29 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 6.20 PKR 6.30 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 240.00 PKR 241.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 65.20 PKR 65.70 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

