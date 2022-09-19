Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 2022

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 19 September 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 19th September 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 159.87 PKR 161.12 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 635.10 PKR 639.60 PKR British Pound (GBP) 275.00 PKR 277.50 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 179.88 PKR 181.23 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 34.19 PKR 34.44 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 32.14 PKR 32.49 PKR Euro (EUR) 239.00 PKR 241.30 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 30.17 PKR 30.52 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.96 PKR 3.04 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.55 PKR 1.60 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 772.64 PKR 777.64 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 51.92 PKR 52.37 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 142.61 PKR 143.81 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 23.29 PKR 23.59 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 620.23 PKR 624.73 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 64.58 PKR 65.08 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 63.70 PKR 64.35 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 169.68 PKR 170.98 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 21.99 PKR 22.29 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 247.47 PKR 249.22 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 6.20 PKR 6.30 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 240.00 PKR 241.00 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 65.80 PKR 66.40 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

