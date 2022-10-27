Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 October 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th October 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 140.44 PKR 141.69 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 584.02 PKR 588.52 PKR British Pound (GBP) 254.75 PKR 257.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 161.28 PKR 162.63 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 30.16 PKR 30.41 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 29.41 PKR 29.76 PKR Euro (EUR) 221.00 PKR 223.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 29.41 PKR 29.76 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.66 PKR 2.74 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.08 PKR 1.14 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 708.46 PKR 713.46 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 46.38 PKR 46.83 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 126.55 PKR 127.75 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 21.14 PKR 21.44 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 570.08 PKR 574.58 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 60.33 PKR 60.83 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 58.75 PKR 59.30 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 155.04 PKR 156.34 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 19.99 PKR 20.29 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 220.49 PKR 222.24 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 5.78 PKR 5.88 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 221.50 PKR 223.70 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 62.00 PKR 62.60 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

