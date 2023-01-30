Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 30 January 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 30th January 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 178.50 PKR 180.90 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 644.19 PKR 652.19 PKR British Pound (GBP) 313.00 PKR 316.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 187.50 PKR 189.70 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 35.71 PKR 36.11 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 35.38 PKR 35.78 PKR Euro (EUR) 275.75 PKR 278.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 30.94 PKR 31.29 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.97 PKR 3.08 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.50 PKR 2.54 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 793.09 PKR 802.09 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 57.02 PKR 57.62 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 156.69 PKR 158.69 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 24.46 PKR 24.76 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 629.39 PKR 637.39 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 66.54 PKR 67.24 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 67.25 PKR 67.90 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 184.38 PKR 186.38 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 23.51 PKR 23.81 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 263.01 PKR 265.51 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 7.38 PKR 7.53 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 264.00 PKR 266.00 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 69.75 PKR 70.45 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

