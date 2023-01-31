Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 31 January 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 31st January 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 184.50 PKR 186.90 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 698.94 PKR 706.94 PKR British Pound (GBP) 327.75 PKR 331.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 195.00 PKR 197.20 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.76 PKR 39.16 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 38.40 PKR 38.80 PKR Euro (EUR) 287.20 PKR 290.00 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 32.05 PKR 32.40 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 3.10 PKR 3.12 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.50 PKR 2.54 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 850.10 PKR 859.10 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.93 PKR 61.53 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 168.66 PKR 170.66 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.76 PKR 27.06 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 682.86 PKR 690.86 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 70.40 PKR 71.10 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 70.35 PKR 71.05 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 197.17 PKR 199.17 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.49 PKR 25.79 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 285.03 PKR 287.53 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 8.01 PKR 8.16 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 268.00 PKR 270.50 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 73.30 PKR 74.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

