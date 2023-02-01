UrduPoint.com

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 1 February 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 1st February 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 190.00 PKR 193.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 702.68 PKR 710.68 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 330.48 PKR 331.18 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 201.75 PKR 205.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.15 PKR 39.55 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.60 PKR 39.00 PKR
Euro (EUR) 290.22 PKR 290.82 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 33.72 PKR 34.07 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.24 PKR 3.35 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.50 PKR 2.54 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 865.31 PKR 874.31 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.24 PKR 62.84 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 171.35 PKR 173.35 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.76 PKR 27.06 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 686.49 PKR 694.49 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 72.58 PKR 73.28 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 71.23 PKR 71.53 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 201.20 PKR 203.20 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.45 PKR 25.75 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 286.19 PKR 288.69 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.06 PKR 8.21 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 267.63 PKR 268.13 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 72.78 PKR 73.08 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

More Stories From Business

