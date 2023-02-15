UrduPoint.com

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

February 15, 2023

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 February 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th February 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 183.00 PKR 185.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 721.62 PKR 729.62 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 326.50 PKR 329.20 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 206.00 PKR 208.20 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 40.68 PKR 41.08 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 38.89 PKR 39.29 PKR
Euro (EUR) 287.00 PKR 289.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.19 PKR 35.54 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.34 PKR 3.45 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.06 PKR 2.11 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 886.78 PKR 895.78 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 64.25 PKR 64.85 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 171.16 PKR 173.16 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.81 PKR 27.11 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 704.83 PKR 712.83 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 75.88 PKR 76.58 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 71.50 PKR 72.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.10 PKR 26.40 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 294.47 PKR 296.97 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.25 PKR 8.40 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 270.00 PKR 272.60 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 74.30 PKR 75.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

