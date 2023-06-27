Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 June 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th June 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 202.00 PKR 204.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 761.81 PKR 769.81 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 367.00 PKR 370.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.00 PKR 226.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 40.01 PKR 40.41 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.24 PKR 42.64 PKR
Euro (EUR) 314.00 PKR 317.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.58 PKR 36.93 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.50 PKR 3.61 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.10 PKR 2.18 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 939.55 PKR 948.55 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.67 PKR 62.27 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.93 PKR 177.93 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.72 PKR 27.02 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 743.91 PKR 751.91 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 78.21 PKR 78.91 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.80 PKR 76.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 218.00 PKR 220.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.94 PKR 27.24 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 320.87 PKR 323.37 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.27 PKR 8.42 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 289.50 PKR 292.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 79.30 PKR 80.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

10 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

10 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

10 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

10 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

10 hours ago
Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

10 hours ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

10 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

10 hours ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

10 hours ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

10 hours ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business