Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 7th July 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 190.00 PKR 193.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 739.41 PKR 747.41 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 358.00 PKR 364.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 213.00 PKR 216.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.36 PKR 38.76 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.56 PKR 40.96 PKR
Euro (EUR) 308.00 PKR 312.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.53 PKR 36.88 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.38 PKR 3.49 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.91 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 904.66 PKR 913.66 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.71 PKR 60.00 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 171.94 PKR 173.94 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.08 PKR 26.38 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.09 PKR 730.09 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.38 PKR 77.08 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.00 PKR 74.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 206.00 PKR 208.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.52 PKR 25.82 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 309.61 PKR 312.11 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.95 PKR 8.10 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 278.00 PKR 282.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.80 PKR 78.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

10 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

10 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

10 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

10 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

10 hours ago
Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

10 hours ago
 Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

10 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

10 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business