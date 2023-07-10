Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 10th July 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 195.00 PKR 198.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 736.73 PKR 744.73 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 353.00 PKR 358.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 213.00 PKR 216.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.36 PKR 38.76 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.56 PKR 40.96 PKR
Euro (EUR) 304.00 PKR 307.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.53 PKR 36.88 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.38 PKR 3.49 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.91 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 901.27 PKR 910.27 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.42 PKR 60.02 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 170.36 PKR 72.36 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.08 PKR 26.38 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 719.48 PKR 727.48 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.38 PKR 77.08 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.50 PKR 74.40 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 205.00 PKR 207.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.52 PKR 25.82 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 308.92 PKR 311.42 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.95 PKR 8.10 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.50 PKR 283.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.50 PKR 77.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

9 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

11 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

11 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

12 hours ago
UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

15 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

17 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

17 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

17 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

17 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business