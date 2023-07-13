Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 13 July 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 13th July 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 191.00 PKR 195.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 741.93 PKR 749.93 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 355.00 PKR 361.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 214.00 PKR 216.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.70 PKR 39.10 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.14 PKR 41.54 PKR
Euro (EUR) 302.00 PKR 305.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.72 PKR 36.07 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.91 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 908.34 PKR 917.34 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.87 PKR 60.47 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.56 PKR 175.56 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.61 PKR 26.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 724.56 PKR 732.56 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.81 PKR 77.51 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.20 PKR 74.00 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 205.00 PKR 207.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.91 PKR 26.21 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 315.27 PKR 317.77 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.96 PKR 8.11 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 278.00 PKR 281.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.40 PKR 77.20 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

8 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

9 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

10 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

10 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

10 hours ago
General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

10 hours ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

10 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

10 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

10 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business