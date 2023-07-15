Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 July 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th July 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 193.00 PKR 196.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 732.70 PKR 740.70 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 361.00 PKR 367.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.70 PKR 39.10 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.14 PKR 41.54 PKR
Euro (EUR) 307.00 PKR 312.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.72 PKR 36.07 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.91 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 898.65 PKR 907.65 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.87 PKR 60.47 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.54 PKR 177.48 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.61 PKR 26.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 715.54 PKR 723.54 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.81 PKR 77.51 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.70 PKR 74.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 205.00 PKR 207.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.91 PKR 26.21 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 320.45 PKR 322.95 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.96 PKR 8.11 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.00 PKR 283.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.60 PKR 77.40 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

9 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

10 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

10 hours ago
Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

10 hours ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

10 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

10 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

10 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

10 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business