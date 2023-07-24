Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 24th July 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 198.50 PKR 201.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 747.45 PKR 755.45 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 323.00 PKR 326.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 221.50 PKR 224.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.13 PKR 39.53 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.34 PKR 42.74 PKR
Euro (EUR) 323.00 PKR 326.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.97 PKR 36.32 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.43 PKR 3.54 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.98 PKR 2.04 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 917.17 PKR 926.17 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.87 PKR 62.47 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 176.75 PKR 178.75 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.95 PKR 28.25 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 729.95 PKR 737.95 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.21 PKR 77.91 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 77.00 PKR 77.75 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.50 PKR 212.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.50 PKR 27.80 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 327.40 PKR 329.90 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.25 PKR 8.40 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 290.00 PKR 293.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 79.00 PKR 79.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

43 minutes ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

9 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

9 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

11 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

11 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

13 hours ago
UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

14 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

14 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business