Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 31 July 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 31st July 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 198.00 PKR 200.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 766.54 PKR 774.54 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 372.00 PKR 375.70 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.00 PKR 226.20 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.13 PKR 39.53 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.34 PKR 42.74 PKR
Euro (EUR) 319.50 PKR 323.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.97 PKR 36.32 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.43 PKR 3.54 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.95 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 939.13 PKR 948.13 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.13 PKR 63.73 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 179.36 PKR 181.36 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.95 PKR 28.25 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 748.62 PKR 756.62 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.18 PKR 79.88 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 76.80 PKR 77.60 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.50 PKR 212.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.50 PKR 27.80 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 333.43 PKR 335.93 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.25 PKR 8.40 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 289.00 PKR 292.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 80.00 PKR 80.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

