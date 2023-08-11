Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 August 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th August 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 198.50 PKR 200.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 763.86 PKR 771.86 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 372.80 PKR 376.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 222.80 PKR 225.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.85 PKR 40.25 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.30 PKR 42.70 PKR
Euro (EUR) 321.50 PKR 324.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.73 PKR 37.08 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.47 PKR 3.58 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.94 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 933.45 PKR 942.45 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.84 PKR 63.44 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.68 PKR 175.68 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 28.09 PKR 28.39 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 746.03 PKR 754.03 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 78.90 PKR 79.60 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 77.70 PKR 78.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 211.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.85 PKR 27.15 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 327.47 PKR 329.97 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 293.60 PKR 296.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 81.30 PKR 82.10 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

9 hours ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

10 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

10 hours ago
 Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

11 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 Ecuador under state of emergency after presidentia ..

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot

11 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

11 hours ago
 C.African president says 'not against France' desp ..

C.African president says 'not against France' despite tensions

11 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concer ..

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concern about health, safety of Nige ..

11 hours ago
 Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made ful ..

Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made fully functional

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business